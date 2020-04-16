Neil Mitchell calls a Royal Melbourne Hospital home lottery winner live on air

A young family have just had their lives changed forever, after taking home the early bird prize in the Royal Melbourne Hospital’s home lottery.

Neil Mitchell called Alana Tiller and her husband Tristan to tell them the good news.

The pair had a tough choice to make: $400,000 in gold or a 2020 Lamborghini Urus!

But they took some convincing before they believed they’d won.

“Are you joking? Oh my god, I’m shaking!,” Alana said.

Tristan had some practical concerns about whether the car would fit their two-year-old daughter and four-year-old son.

“Does the Lamborghini fit the baby seat?,” he asked Neil Mitchell.

The pair say they intend to take the gold.

“It would be really handy!,” Alana said.

Press PLAY below to hear how it unfolded.