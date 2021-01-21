3AW
‘I’m super grateful’: No complaints from Greek tennis player doing hard quarantine

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘I’m super grateful’: No complaints from Greek tennis player doing hard quarantine

Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari has told Neil Mitchell she has “no complaints” with conditions inside hotel quarantine.

The world number 22 is one of 72 players doing a hard quarantine after she was on board a flight in which there was a positive coronavirus test result.

She told Neil Mitchell while it’s not ideal, she’s “super grateful” to be in the country.

“You have to keep a positive mentality, that’s the key,” she told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“I’m super fine, and my friends are also doing well, and they are also in strict lockdown here, so I have to say that most of the people here are not complaining about it.”

However, Sakkari’s attitude has not been reflected by all tennis players with 32-year-old Spanish player Roberto Bautista Agut comparing the conditions to like being in prison, “but with wifi”.

He has since apologised saying it was a private conversation taken out of context.

Click PLAY to hear Maria Sakkari’s interview with Neil Mitchell below

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

 

