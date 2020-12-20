3AW
‘I’m very confident people will do the right thing’: Victoria’s Commander of COVID-19 testing

9 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for ‘I’m very confident people will do the right thing’: Victoria’s Commander of COVID-19 testing

Victoria’s Commander of COVID-19 testing says he’s ‘very confident’ people returning from New South Wales red zones will isolate in their own homes properly.

Victorians have until 11.59pm tonight to return home to avoid being placed in mandatory hotel quarantine, but will have to isolate for 14 days at home.

Jeroen Weimar says authorities will be keeping a close eye on those who return today.

“People who are going to come back today have to complete the exemptions permit, so we will know exactly who they are,” he told Tony Jones, filling for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“We will be talking to them at the point of arrival here, we will be following up with them individually on their test result, they are required to get tested, and we will validate that data.

“And we will have people both phoning them at home everyday, and going around and making sure they are exactly where they are supposed to be.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview below

