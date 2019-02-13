‘Immediate impact’ to Christmas Island tourism following border policy announcement

Tourism on Christmas Island is already being impacted, after the government’s announcement the detention centre would be re-opened.

The facility has been opened in anticipation of illegal boats reaching Australian shores because of changes to border policy.

Christmas Island Tourism Association chairwoman Lisa Preston tells Ross Greenwood bookings to a luxury lodge which opened last year have already been affected.

“Their first query this morning was somebody wanting to make to make a booking.

“The question the customer put to them in the booking was, ‘Will my stay be affected by the detention centre reopening?’

“So already – that was first thing this morning – it’s having an immediate impact.”

