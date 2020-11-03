‘In 60 years it’s a good a ride as I’ve seen’: Lloyd Williams reflects on Melbourne Cup number seven

Forty years after winning his first Melbourne Cup, racing identity Lloyd Williams, has claimed his seventh with Twilight Payment.

Williams said a unique set of instructions, followed to a tee by jockey Jye McNeil were the key to winning this years cup.

“It was a European type tactic,” he told Sportsday.

“Put them under the pump from a long way out.

“You know you’ve got a horse that’s very fit, and it stays.

“Jye would have never had instructions like that in his life before, because no one rides races like that out here.”

