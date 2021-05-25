In defence of the public service (and why they deserve a pay rise!)

A former adviser to the Rudd and Gillard governments says those in the public service should be paid more.

Emma Dawson, now executive director of progressive think-tank Per Capita, told Neil Mitchell the state government budget was stingy on public service pay rises.

“There are certainly senior public servants in the departments who are on very nice salaries, indeed,” Emma Dawson clarified on 3AW.

“My concern isn’t for them, it’s for the ambos, nurses, teachers, care workers, security guards in hotel quarantine.

“Those workers who are on award wages, they’re not earning six-figure salaries, but they’ve been on the front-line during this pandemic.”

It’s fair to say Neil Mitchell had a differing view.

