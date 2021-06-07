In the big league: Where you can see the largest dinosaur ever found in Australia

(Image: Eromanga Natural History Museum)

The largest dinosaur ever discovered in Australia has been unearthed by paleontologists.

The dinosaur, named Australotitan cooperensis stands at up to 30 metres long and is six metres high at the hip.

The bones of the specimen were first discovered in 2007 but it has taken years to extract them from rock.

Palaeontologist at the Queensland Museum in Brisbane, Dr Scott Hocknull says the dinosaur is among the world’s largest.

“We’ve compared this dinosaur to other dinosaurs in Australia and across the globe and it puts us in the big league,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The big leagues are the gigantic sauropod dinosaurs, the largest that ever lived!

“It’s the largest animal that ever walked the outback.

“We’ve found fragments of other skeletons which are probably of the same species.”

The huge dinosaur is now on display at the Eromanga Natural History Museum in central Queensland.

