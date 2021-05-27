‘In the dark’: Why frustration is growing over Australia’s vaccination plan

Chemist Warehouse says some 230 stores across Australia are ready and trained to vaccinate the population but are still “in the dark” about when they’ll get COVID-19 vaccination supply.

“All the pharmacies are ready,” director Mario Tascone told Neil Mitchell on Thursdy.

“I know a lot GPs that are very frustrated because they can’t get stock.

“Everyone is ready and waiting.”

Mr Tascone said he was under the impression Chemist Warehouse would be unlikely to get any vaccine supply until at least November.

