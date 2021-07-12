‘Such a big achievement’: 16-year-old Victorian catches mammoth 147 kilogram tuna
A young Victorian has landed an enormous catch while fishing about 80 kilometres off shore at Apollo Bay.
It took 16-year-old Sienna Chiappetta about than two hours to reel the 147 kilogram fish in, and another 40 minutes to lift it into the boat.
Her boyfriend, Noah Zammit, says it’s a world record for the 37 kilogram line class, but because Ms Chiapetta is not a member of an IGFA-associated fishing club she cannot claim the record.
“I was just more proud of her for reeling it in! It’s such a big achievement,” he told Neil Mitchell.
“It was probably about triple the weight of her!”
