Incredible footage: Helicopter crashes into Hudson River

15 hours ago
Ross and John

A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River near a busy heliport in New York City.

It partially sank near Manhattan, but not before the pilot could escape.

He employed flotation devices and emerged without major injuries

There were no other passengers aboard.

The chopper was on its way to pick up passengers after refueling.

