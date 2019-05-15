Incredible footage: Helicopter crashes into Hudson River

A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River near a busy heliport in New York City.

It partially sank near Manhattan, but not before the pilot could escape.

He employed flotation devices and emerged without major injuries

There were no other passengers aboard.

BREAKING VIDEO: Helicopter seen losing control and crashing into the Hudson River pic.twitter.com/FbV84B7vbF — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) May 15, 2019

The chopper was on its way to pick up passengers after refueling.