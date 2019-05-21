Incredible footage: Meteor races over Melbourne

A meteor has raced across the Victorian skies overnight.

Several callers alerted Ross and John to both the sighting, but also incredible footage posted online apparently capturing the moment it burnt through the skies.

Upon seeing this AMAZING footage apparently captured from Endeavour Hills last night, Perry Vlahos from the Astronomical Society CONFIRMS a meteor sighting last night. “I believe it was about 10.15pm.” pic.twitter.com/HKW7FQEipp — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) May 21, 2019

Neil Mitchell has been told the CFA received many concerned calls from residents across Melbourne, and in some cases units were dispatched.

“This one was totally unexpected,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear a witness report and confirmation from Perry Vlahos, from the Astronomical Association of Victoria.

More to come…