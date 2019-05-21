3AW
Incredible footage: Meteor races over Melbourne

1 hour ago
Ross and John

A meteor has raced across the Victorian skies overnight.

Several callers alerted Ross and John to both the sighting, but also incredible footage posted online apparently capturing the moment it burnt through the skies.

Neil Mitchell has been told the CFA received many concerned calls from residents across Melbourne, and in some cases units were dispatched.

“This one was totally unexpected,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear a witness report and confirmation from Perry Vlahos, from the Astronomical Association of Victoria.

More to come…

