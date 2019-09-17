Incredible footage: Victims of alleged home invasion fight back

Footage has emerged of alleged aggravated burglary victims fighting back in Melbourne’s north-west.

The CCTV footage from outside the home shows two residents chasing two alleged home invaders from their house as they tried to steal their car.

The men use what appears to be a sledgehammer to fend of the two alleged culprits, before another car arrives and the would-be thieves flee.

It’s believed police have arrested three teens in relation to the alleged theft attempt.

The CCTV footage has been uploaded to social media where it has been viewed more than half a million times.