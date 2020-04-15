3AW
‘Incredibly inappropriate’: First day of online learning marred by tech issues and abuse

35 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

There have been a few teething issues on the first day of remote learning amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Neil Mitchell was flooded with calls from frustrated parents and students on Wednesday.

George told 3AW Mornings his son and several classmates encountered technical issues.

“My son had a 10 o’clock Google meeting with the class and out of the 18 students, only four could log on,” he explained.

Another parent said his daughter’s video class on ZOOM was cancelled after an unknown person joined “and started saying incredibly inappropriate things.”

“The teacher then killed the meeting,” Chris told Neil Mitchell.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

