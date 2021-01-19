India record famous victory over Australia to retain Border-Gavaskar trophy

India has secured an incredible and historic victory against Australia in the final test at the Gabba to take the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

In what is sure to go down as one of the greatest series by a visiting team on Australian soil, a depleted Indian team chased down 328 runs with only three overs remaining and three wickets in hand.

It’s the first time an Australian team has lost at the Gabba in over 30 years, with the West Indies being the last team to claim victory in 1988.

Rishabh Pant was named man of the match for his brilliant knock of 89 including the match-winning four, with Australian paceman Pat Cummins named man of the series.

Indian cricket broadcaster Chetan Narula described it as “one of the greatest test wins for India in their cricket history.”

“Nobody gave them a chance after they got 36 all out (in the first test).

“It’s just unbelievable… This is beyond the wildest dreams of any Indian cricket fan, cricket journalist, anybody who’s covered Indian cricket for a long time.”

Image by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images