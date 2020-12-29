India secures win against Australia in dramatic fashion

India has won the Second Test against Australia at the MCG by eight wickets.

The Australians were all out for 200 in the second innings today, setting the tourists just 70 runs for victory.

Sports writer and broadcaster Chetan Narula said it was one of the best Test wins for Indian side ever.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, the Indian cricket fans just loved it,” he told Sportsday hosts Jimmy Bartel and Matt Granland from Dehli.

“India versus Australia is probably one of the biggest, if not the biggest, rivalries in world cricket at the moment.”

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty