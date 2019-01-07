3AW
  • Indian Pacific film captures hearts..

Indian Pacific film captures hearts and minds on Sunday night

8 hours ago
3aw drive

Remarkable vision of The Indian Pacific that aired on the SBS on Sunday night captured the attention of many.

Nick McCallum spoke with Adam Kay, managing director of Mint Pictures – the production company behind it – on Monday.

3aw drive
News
