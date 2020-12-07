3AW
Indigenous language national anthem rendition sparks debate

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Indigenous language national anthem rendition sparks debate

Opinion is split after the Australian national anthem was sung in both English and an Indigenous language before Saturday night’s rugby Test between the Wallabies and Argentina.

Olivia Fox, 17, led the rendition in Eora language.

It sparked a huge response, most of which was overwhelmingly positive.

“I thought it was a brilliant thing to do,” Warren Mundine told 3AW Drive.

But not everybody thinks the same.

Indigenous NRL star Latrell Mitchell was among those to criticise the move, claiming changing the language didn’t change the meaning of Advance Australia Fair.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

News
