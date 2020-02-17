Indigenous organisation granted control of about 7.3 per cent of Victoria

An indigenous organisation has been granted control of about 7.3 per cent of Victoria under a native title claim.

The Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation is recognised as the primary guardians for the management and protection of Aboriginal cultural heritage for the area.

Most of the land is in the state’s south west, including about 80 per cent of the Great Ocean Road.

Corporation chair Jason Mifsud told Neil Mitchell it should make governance issues less complicated.

He said if the government wanted to build a new bridge, for example, they’d deal solely with Eastern Maar, rather than potentially three or four separate Indigenous groups.

“This decision, in simple terms, means that company works directly to the Eastern Maar and then we manage that according to our own protocols,” he explained.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)