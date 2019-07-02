Indonesia rejects tonnes of recycling from Melbourne

A 13-tonne container from Melbourne full of plastic recycling waste has been rejected by Indonesia.

The Age has confirmed that the container full of waste was contaminated and unable to be recycled.

Twelve out of 65 containers of waste have been impounded at the docks in Indonesia.

The head of the region’s customs office has told the newspaper that at least one of the impounded containers had tonnes of ordinary household items, including empty OMO and Dynamo containers, and Streets ice cream tubs.

A black industrial sludge lined the bottom of the container. Maggots were visible.

The Age reports the container has been impounded and any waste found to be toxic will be returned to Melbourne.