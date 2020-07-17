Indoor exercise tips: Ross reveals his impressive iso feat!
Victorians are being told to venture outside as little as possible, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That means exercising inside, when and if you can!
Ross and John were joined by Jo Salmon, Director of the Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition at Deakin University, who shared a few tips on how to best stay in shape while stuck inside.
It led to Ross revealing his own impressive recent feat since stay-at-home orders began!
“I set a target of planking at a minute and increased it, initially by three or four seconds a day, but now by one second a day because who doesn’t think they can plank one second more than they did yesterday?” he said.
“Yesterday, I did a plank of five minutes and nine seconds!”
