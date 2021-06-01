3AW
Industrial law barrister explains legal ramifications of ‘mandatory’ workplace COVID-19 vaccinations

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Industrial law barrister explains legal ramifications of ‘mandatory’ workplace COVID-19 vaccinations

A leading employment and industrial law barrister has told Tom Elliott there’s no real legal barrier preventing workplaces from making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

And he says the same applies when it comes to football games or concerts.

“There are really no legal impediments to that happening,” Ian Neil SC told Tom Elliott when asked whether there were any laws preventing mandatory vaccination as a requirement to attend those sorts of events.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain the laws on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
