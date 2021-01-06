3AW
Industry optimistic of the return of international travel in 2021

2 hours ago
3AW Drive
The boss of Flight Centre has backed Qantas re-opening flights for international air travel from the start of July.

That’s despite Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack saying it is no guarantee, and international borders remaining closed.

“I think it’s a reasonable chance,” Flight Centre chief executive Graham Turner told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“I think there will be enough vaccinations in Australia, the vulnerable will have been vaccinated.

“It will depend on how quickly our vaccination program can work in Australia, and how keen we are to do it.”

He predicted Australians will need a vaccination certificate to travel.

3AW Drive
