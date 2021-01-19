Infection control expert answers your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Australia is set to begin rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine next month.

While Victoria has gone 14-days without a community-transmitted COVID-19 case, the pandemic is raging overseas, and a vaccine program is vital to reopening the country’s international borders.

Infectious diseases physician from the ANU medical school, Professor Peter Collignon, is a member of the expert group that advises the federal government on the pandemic.

He joined Neil Mitchell to answer listener questions about the leading COVID-19 vaccines, and shared whether he’ll be lining up for the jab (and which vaccine he’d prefer to have!).

Press PLAY below for more.