Infectious disease expert questions Victoria’s stricter approach to COVID-19

An infectious diseases expert and government adviser has questioned Victoria’s stricter approach to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Professor Peter Collignon, who’s previously worked for the World Health Organisation, says he can’t see any evidence to suggest that tougher measures, implemented here and in New Zealand, had actually provided any extra benefit than Australia’s other states.

“None of us know the right answer, but so far it seems to me the New Zealand and Victorian approach, when you’ve got low transmission , hasn’t been more successful than other states,” he said.

Professor Collingnon says physical distancing measures will need to be in place across Australia until at least October.

He said Australia was “unlikely” to eliminate the coronavirus, despite its success in keeping infection rates low, compared with the rest of the world.

“It’s going to be quite a while before life goes back to normal,” he said.

He said “soldiering on” at work when you’ve got a little “sniffle” or cough would also become a thing of the past.

PIC: Getty Images