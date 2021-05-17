Infectious diseases doctor says delaying COVID-19 vaccination poses a ‘very, very real risk’

An infectious diseases doctor says over 50s who are delaying getting the AstraZeneca vaccine are putting themselves at more risk than they need to.

Infectious diseases physician at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Professor Greg Dore, says people are “forgetting that waiting is a risk”.

He says the real world data international data on both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines is “much more encouraging” than he expected, and over 50s who are delaying getting the jab should reconsider.

“I think we’re somewhat lulled by the incredible success that we’ve had into this notion that ‘Yeah, we’ll be able to maintain this zero covid situation for as long as we need to,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There have been some risk-benefit analyses which say if we had a moderate sort of outbreak, then the risk to the over 50s in terms of covid morbidity and mortality is really quite significant.

“It would outweigh … the very, very small risk of a blood clot.”

Professor Dore says UK data shows both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines reduce the risk of severe illness by about 90 per cent, and both vaccines reduce a person’s risk of getting infected by about 70 per cent after the first dose.

“Whatever vaccine you can get is the one you should take,” he said.

