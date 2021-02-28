Infectious diseases expert weighs in on idea to ban unvaccinated Australians from indoor venues

The minister in charge of Israel’s highly successful COVID-19 vaccination program has urged countries like Australia to copy Israel’s strategy of banning unvaccinated people from indoor venues.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein says it would help boost vaccination rates and reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Infectious diseases social scientist from the University of NSW’s School of Population Health, Associate Professor Holly Seale, says the idea may be worth investigating, but it’s not the top priority.

“It’s something that we need to explore but it’s not a strategy that we need to jump on right now,” she told Ross and Russel.

“Why do we need to rush down this alley when maybe there are better strategies?

“Have we spent our time making sure we’ve got all those other elements in place? That includes making access as convenient as possible, giving people reminders and nudges.”

Associate Professor Seale says implementing the policy would be a challenge.

“What will be the consequences if they let someone into a venue who hasn’t been vaccinated?,” she said.

