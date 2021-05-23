Infectious diseases expert’s message to over 50s waiting for Pfizer jab

Although all Australians aged over 50 are now eligible to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab, some are waiting for an alternate vaccine.

On Sunday, the federal government said Australia will receive two million doses of Pfizer every week from October.

The Australian Medical Association says that means Australia have enough Pfizer doses to vaccinate everyone by the end of the year.

But Director of Infectious Diseases at Mater Health Services, Associate Professor Paul Griffin warned we’re “unlikely to be able to control it (COVID-19) forever” via border closures.

He says over 50s who are considering waiting for the Pfizer jab would be unwise to do so.

“Those people … (will) potentially be at the back of the queue,” he told Ross and Russel.

“People who wait are potentially going to wait for a very long time.

“Anyone who delays, who may be eligible now, is subjecting themselves and everyone else to a bit of an unnecessary risk in terms of waiting.”

Meanwhile, some under 50s who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine are taking advantage of sluggish demand and visiting Melbourne’s mass vaccination hubs to get the AstraZeneca jab.

Associate Professor Griffin says that’s not a problem.

“I think I’d much rather see people who technically aren’t eligible to get a vaccine than it go to waste because it has been stored for too long,” he said.

