‘This contravenes one of your priority cycle paths’: Infuriated cyclist’s message for the Lord Mayor

Infuriated cyclist Alexei has taken to Twitter to vent his frustrations at a change in the road rules in Parkville.

He said one of the three main cycling routes from the north of Melbourne into the CBD has been cut off by the rule change.

The City of Melbourne has erected ‘no cycling’ signs on a wide footpath at the top of Swanston Street, next to the University of Melbourne.

“This is one of the busiest cycle sections of the northern edge of the city of Melbourne, and they’re suggesting that you cut mid-way through the roundabout, across four lanes of 60 kilometre an hour traffic!

“Previously most cyclists would go along the southern side of that path, which sort of goes past the university colleges… but unfortunately they’ve put a whole bunch of no cycling signs along that road, so it’s clearly no longer usable for cyclists.

Alexei said the signs aren’t deterring all cyclists.

“I can tell you, having ridden along there this morning, there are plenty of cyclists using that because the alternative is riding on that multi-lane arterial road,” he said.

He told Neil Mitchell he hasn’t received a reply from Lord Mayor Sally Capp yet.

“I’ve had one councillor respond to it, but nothing yet from the lord mayor or the deputy mayor about why this contravenes one of their priority cycle path routes, and all of their policies to do with their bicycle strategy,” he said.

The City of Melbourne hopes to increase the percentage of travelling in the CBD by bike to 10 per cent by 2030.

In 2015, 6 per cent of trips within the council area were by bike.

Morning @LordMayorMelb @SallyCapp_ – a little frustrated at the latest @CityofMelbourne modifications to one of your four priority bicycle routes north of @UniMelb so I made a short video to demonstrate why: pic.twitter.com/HGPxlYgvy7 — Alexei T (@AlexeiPT) August 14, 2019

