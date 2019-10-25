Injecting rooms inquiry: Reason Party MP Fiona Patten defends safe-injecting rooms

Reason Party MP Fiona Patten believes the North Richmond safe-injecting rooms need to stay open, despite drugs charges being laid against two counsellors.

There are fresh calls for the centre to be shut down after six people were yesterday charged following raids at Burnside Heights and Richmond.

Two of those charged are staff linked to the facility.

The arrests have prompted the state government to call an inquiry into “whether North Richmond Community Health failed to prevent alleged criminal activity by its staff”.

North Richmond Community Health’s CEO has been stood down until the review is complete.

Speaking before the announcement of the inquiry, Ms Patten, a key advocate for the facility, told Neil Mitchell the charges don’t justify the closure of the centre.

“I think that centre is undoubtedly saving lives,” she told Neil Mitchell in a fiery interview.

