VIDEO: Injured construction worker safely rescued from 50 storey crane

5 hours ago
An injured site worker has been rescued from a crane 50 storeys above ground.

The crane operator fell approximately two feet while getting into a crane at a construction site on the corner of Power and Kavanaugh Street in Southbank at 6.45am.

A second crane was used to rescue the man.

“They’ve got a second crane, put a little platofrm next to the crane where the guy was injured, put him on that platform and then actually taken him all the way down,” 3AW reporter Pat Mitchell said.

“It goes pretty quick!”

The injured man is in a stable condition with head and back injuries, but his rescue operation was complex.

MFB high angle rescue crews and specialist paramedics worked for more than an hour to bring the man to ground level.

