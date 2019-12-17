3AW
Inner-city council on the nose over new parking permits

2 hours ago
3aw mornings

Moreland City Council has been accused by one of its own councillors of “pushing a Left-wing Green ideology” after it announced plans to introduce two-hour parking on some streets in Brunswick, Glenroy and Coburg.

A complaint has been submitted to the state ombudsman over the plans, which would restrict people from parking outside their own place without a permit.

Oscar Yildiz, who is a councillor with Moreland, said it was unnecessary.

“This is the Greens chipping away, pushing their left-wing Green ideology onto everybody in the city of Moreland and they’re doing it without proper consultation,” he told 3AW.

“It’s an attack on basically anybody who has a car.”

News
