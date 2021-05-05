3AW
Inner-city council seeks to ban new gas connections

4 hours ago
Article image for Inner-city council seeks to ban new gas connections

New gas connections could be banned in Victoria to help the state meet its emission reduction goals.

Almost half of the nation’s total residential gas consumption is used solely to heat Victorian homes.

The City of Yarra is the first council to introduce a moratorium, as part of its “climate emergency” plan.

City of Yarra mayor Gabrielle de Vietri told Neil Mitchell it would only apply to new developments.

“We’re not asking people to go out there tomorrow and rip out their gas stove,” she said.

“This is about a transition towards a really important change that we have to make to mitigate the catastrophic effects of climate change.”

Neil Mitchell had plenty of questions about its practicality and cost.

Press PLAY below to hear his questions

