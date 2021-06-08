Inner city council shoots down motion in support of their local businesses

The majority of an inner-city council has refused to support a motion advocating for their local small businesses, in a move that’s left other councillors confused and concerned.

Cr Marcia Griffin, from Stonnington, told Tom Elliott the motion called on the mayor to make contact with the Acting Premier James Merlino.

“I’ll read it to you, Tom, so there’s no confusion – (the motion was) urging the state government to end the lockdown of Stonnington and other municipalities with very low rates of COVID-19 infections as soon as possible.”

The motion was defeated 6-2.

“I felt really discouraged by the lack of concern,” Cr Griffin said.

She said some 60,000 jobs in the municipality depended on the lockdown ending as soon as possible.

