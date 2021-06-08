3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Inner city council shoots down..

Inner city council shoots down motion in support of their local businesses

3 hours ago
council watch
Article image for Inner city council shoots down motion in support of their local businesses

The majority of an inner-city council has refused to support a motion advocating for their local small businesses, in a move that’s left other councillors confused and concerned.

Cr Marcia Griffin, from Stonnington, told Tom Elliott the motion called on the mayor to make contact with the Acting Premier James Merlino.

“I’ll read it to you, Tom, so there’s no confusion – (the motion was) urging the state government to end the lockdown of Stonnington and other municipalities with very low rates of COVID-19 infections as soon as possible.”

The motion was defeated 6-2.

“I felt really discouraged by the lack of concern,” Cr Griffin said.

She said some 60,000 jobs in the municipality depended on the lockdown ending as soon as possible.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain what happened

Picture by Getty iStock

council watch
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332