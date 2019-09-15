Inner-city council to remove arm rests from benches to make them easier to sleep on

An inner-city council will spend thousands of dollars removing arm rests from public benches to make it easier for the homeless to sleep on them.

Moreland City Council has described the current benches as an example of “hostile” architecture.

Socialist Alliance Councillor Sue Bolton told 3AW Breakfast it was “highly problematic” to have any design of street furniture which deterred people from public spaces.

“People have a right to exist in a public space,” she said.

“The arm rests have actually made it difficult for anybody who is caught short at night and might need to stretch out and have a sleep.”

