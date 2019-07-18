Advertisement
Inner Melbourne primary school bribing students in bid to increase punctuality
An inner Melbourne primary school is bribing their students to turn up to class on time.
St Kilda Park Primary has introduced a Beat the Bell competition, challenging each class to get to school before the bell rings at 9am.
Prizes such an afternoon of activities and small gift for each child are on offer for the winning class.
The initiative helped change habits last year and has been re-introduced in order to increase punctuality at the school.