Inquiry hears Crown Resorts may have breached casino licence

An inquiry into Crown Resorts has heard a license breach may have occurred after the failure to alert authorities about the sale of shares to Macau-based Melco International.

The inquiry began after the announcement that Melco plans to buy 19.9% of Crown and allegations of the involvement of organised crime in Crown’s Melbourne casino.

Fairfax reporter Patrick Hatch tells Brooke Corte the inquiry will have the full powers of a royal commission.

“It means that the inquiry can call people to give evidence and compel them to give evidence.

“That will include James Packer himself.”

Image: Getty/Darrian Traynor