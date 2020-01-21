3AW
Inquiry hears Crown Resorts may have breached casino licence

3 hours ago
Brooke Corte
Business FeaturedCrown ResortsPatrick Hatch

An inquiry into Crown Resorts has heard a license breach may have occurred after the failure to alert authorities about the sale of shares to Macau-based Melco International.

The inquiry began after the announcement that Melco plans to buy 19.9% of Crown and allegations of the involvement of organised crime in Crown’s Melbourne casino.

Fairfax reporter Patrick Hatch tells Brooke Corte the inquiry will have the full powers of a royal commission.

“It means that the inquiry can call people to give evidence and compel them to give evidence.

“That will include James Packer himself.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Darrian Traynor 

