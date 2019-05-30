Inquiry into cannabis: Will it lead to legalisation?

Victoria’s first inquiry into cannabis will soon be underway, after the Legislative Council voted 27 to 11 in favour of the inquiry yesterday.

The inquiry will examine the state’s eight billion dollar illegal cannabis industry, assessing the health and social impacts of marijuana use and considering measures for harm reduction.

Fiona Patten, leader of the Reason Party and strong supporter for marijuana legalisation, was behind the motion which spurred the inquiry.

She told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell the inquiry is not just about whether or not the drug should be legalised.

“I think there is a much more complex and complicated conversation that we should have before we start looking at what the solution is,” she said.

“I still want to legalise it, but I don’t think that’s a conversation that we’re necessarily ready to have.”

The motion has been referred to the Legislative Council’s Legal and Social Issues Committee for consideration. A report on the topic will be produced by March 2020.

Cannabis has been legalised in Canada and many US states in recent years. New Zealand is currently considering legalising the drug.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s full chat with Fiona Patten.