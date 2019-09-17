Insert a suburb into a song, or a town into a tune!

This was one of our favourite talkback segments of the year so far!

The aim of the game? Replace a lyric in a song with a Victorian town, city or suburb!

The results from 3AW Breakfast’s listeners were BRILLIANT.

Boronia, Keilor, Dromana and Murrumbeena all received hilarious nominations… but there was one clear winner!

“I’ll never hear that song again and not think of Albury-Wodonga,” Ross said of caller Chris’s inclusion of Albury-Wodonga into “La Bamba”.

