Inside Evin Prison: What conditions are like in the Iran prison where Kylie Moore-Gilbert was held

Australian academic Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been freed after more than 800 days in detention in Iran, where she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for spying.

She spent more than two years of that time in Tehran’s Evin Prison.

Journalist at the Washington Post, Jason Rezaian, who also spent time in the prison, has revealed what the conditions are like.

He says the area of the prison where he and Dr Moore-Gilbert were held is particularly isolating.

“It is what in the west we would call a black ops site” he told Ross and Russel.

“They essentially keep people in isolation for extended periods of time.

“You have no way to communicate with the outside world.”

But Mr Rezaian says he believes the conditions Dr Moore-Gilbert was held in were worse than those he endured.

“The difference in her conditions and in mine … is that after about 49 days I was moved from solitary confinement into a larger space that had a door and access to a smaller yard that I could use,” he said.

“From what I understand women prisoners have no access to that outdoor space.

“She essentially would have spent 24 hours a day, except for a small break … in very cramped quarters.”

