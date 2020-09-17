Insurance issues emerge in Victoria due to COVID-19 crisis

A number of insurance issues and problems have emerged in Victoria during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether it be insurance becoming invalid due to people being unable to occupy properties, or the highest car insurance rate in Australia – despite not being able to drive all that far, or all that often – Tom Elliott had a number of questions.

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Marketing & Delivery Officer from Budget Direct, tried to answer them on Thursday.

He said most providers were being “pragmatic about it”, given the circumstances.

He said his advice to those concerned would be to contact their provider immediately.

