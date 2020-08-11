Intellectually disabled woman sexually assaulted in vile Werribee attack

An intellectually disabled woman has been sexually assaulted in a vile attack at Werribee.

The attacker allegedly led the woman to a public toilet block at Soldiers Reserve, near College Road, and sexually assaulted her on the evening of Friday, July 31.

He then pushed the victim to the ground and rifled through her backpack before fleeing on foot.

The woman, who had gone missing from her home earlier in the day, was found by police at 10.10pm just outside a school on Duncans Road.

She later told a carer about the sexual assault.

The alleged attacker is described as having a shaved head, wearing a hi-vis orange shirt, ripped brown tradesman pants and work boots.

He was wearing a face mask at the time of the attack, and has an unusual gait.

Police have released CCTV of the alleged offender and victim walking east along Duncans Road at about 8.40pm.

Police want to speak to the man pictured in relation to the vile sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman in Werribee last month.



Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who saw the pair or recognises the man pictured.

They are urging anyone else who was in the area who has CCTV footage, or who was driving through the area that night and has dash-cam footage, to contact police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

