International arrivals will need ‘proof’ of COVID-19 vaccination before entering Australia
It’s almost certain international arrivals will need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination when arriving in Australia, or face 14 days in hotel quarantine at their own expense.
There are murmurs the Morrison Government will soon unveil their plan for re-opening international borders.
“It seems to me they’re pretty confident a vaccine will be safe and ready to be disseminated across Australia pretty soon,” Nine News political reporter Chris O’Keefe, who broke the story, told 3AW Drive.
