International wine drinkers are loving an Aussie drop

Wine drinkers can’t get enough of the Australian drop, with Aussie wine exports up 10 per cent to $2.8 billion.

94 million cases were sold worldwide last year, with red wine making up for 76 per cent of the nation’s wine exports.

Wine Australia CEO Andrew Clark tells Ross Greenwood “it’s not without its challenges”.

“We’re always subject to the global headwinds… but fundamentally, it’s a really positive story.”

