Interstate help on contact tracing as Hunt tells people to stay away from peninsula

The federal government has acknowledged that Victoria is struggling to keep up with the demand for contact tracing.

Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt said other states are pitching in to help.

“We’re using the NSW automated system so they are able to assist with making contact on behalf of Victoria,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“And we’re offering the ADF, as well, to assist.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt told people considering escaping to the Mornington Peninsula in his electorate of Flinders to stay away.

“The message from the Premier was very, very clear: You should not go to your holiday homes,” he said.

“It’s not just what he said, it’s there in writing.

“The rules apply to all of us, no exceptions.”

