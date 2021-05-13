Intruder fires shots during frightening Glen Waverley aggravated burglary

An intruder has fired shots during a frightening aggravated burglary in Glen Waverley.

An armed man allegedly broke into a Blackburn Road property at about 11.15pm on Thursday, opening fire before threatening the occupants with a taser.

He fled in a white car which was involved in a crash and dumped nearby.

Police patrolled the area, arresting a 30-year-old man and recovering the taser.

The man is in custody.

Investigators believe he is know to the victims.

