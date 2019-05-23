Irish family told to leave Australia as their young son is a burden to taxpayers

An Irish couple and their young child have been refused residency because their son is considered a burden to taxpayers due to the medication he requires.

Anthony and Christine Hyde arrived in Victoria in 2009 on a working holiday visa and in 2015 they gave birth to a baby who was later diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

A petition to keep the family has collected more than 70-thousand signatures.

Christine, who lives in Broadford, told 3AW Mornings host Neil Mitchell they now have one month to go and are desperately calling Minister David Coleman to review their case.

“I’m frustrated,” says Ms Hyde.

“I’ve been living in limbo for the last three and a half years.”

The couple have only a month before there time is up despite being good citizens, volunteers and highly qualified professionals.

