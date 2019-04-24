IS suspect arrested over alleged Gallipoli terror plot

Turkish authorities have arrested a suspected IS member they believe was planning to attack today’s Anzac commemorations at Gallipoli.

Abdulkerim Hilef, 25, was arrested this morning in a town about 2.5 hours from Gallipoli, where thousands of Australians and New Zealanders were preparing for memorials at Anzac Cove.

Police believe he was planning an attack either with a bomb or driving a car into a crowd.

He has not been charged, but remains in custody.

