IS suspect arrested over alleged Gallipoli terror plot
Turkish authorities have arrested a suspected IS member they believe was planning to attack today’s Anzac commemorations at Gallipoli.
Abdulkerim Hilef, 25, was arrested this morning in a town about 2.5 hours from Gallipoli, where thousands of Australians and New Zealanders were preparing for memorials at Anzac Cove.
Police believe he was planning an attack either with a bomb or driving a car into a crowd.
He has not been charged, but remains in custody.
The calm before the storm. The Gallipoli commemoration site looks so serene and peaceful before c1500 ANZAC Pilgrims spend the night here in the lead up to an emotional dawn service. #7NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/4xCRHlU1Br
— NickMcCallum7 (@NickMcCallum7) April 24, 2019