3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • IS suspect arrested over alleged..

IS suspect arrested over alleged Gallipoli terror plot

3 hours ago
Ross and John

Turkish authorities have arrested a suspected IS member they believe was planning to attack today’s Anzac commemorations at Gallipoli.

Abdulkerim Hilef, 25, was arrested this morning in a town about 2.5 hours from Gallipoli, where thousands of Australians and New Zealanders were preparing for memorials at Anzac Cove.

Police believe he was planning an attack either with a bomb or driving a car into a crowd.

He has not been charged, but remains in custody.

Click PLAY to hear Seven News reporter Nick McCallum cross live from Gallipoli to Ross and John

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332