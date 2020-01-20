3AW
Is this the answer to the search for a female urinal?

6 hours ago
Ross and John

The Lapee  a female urinal hailed as the killer of extra-long queues for women’s toilets at sporting events and festivals and The Herald Sun reports tennis lovers can trial it at the Australian Open.

So would you use it?

Kate Stevenson told Ross and John she wouldn’t use it in a blue fit and isn’t entirely sure it’s not a joke article.

News
