Is your ‘burning’ joint pain osteoarthritis?

SPONSORED CONTENT

Did you know that 2.2 million Australians suffer from osteoarthritis1, with most being over 45 years of age? Osteoarthritis pain is caused by inflammation in the soft tissue between the joints, which is referred to by some individuals as a ‘burning pain’.2,3

Osteoarthritis can appear at any age, but tends to occur more commonly in women and in people aged over 40 years or those who have had severe joint injuries.4 It is a condition that affects the whole joint including bone, cartilage, ligaments and muscles, with people more at risk due to being overweight, previous injuries, or jobs that involve repetitive movement such as squatting, kneeling or climbing.4

If you suffer from osteoarthritis pain – or a ‘burning pain’ that you think could be caused by inflammation and osteoarthritis – it’s worth consulting your GP for an official diagnosis. Osteoarthritis tends to come on slowly, sometimes over months. Joint pain or stiffness is usually made worse with activity, but can become more consistent in later disease. These symptoms may affect your ability to do normal daily activities, such as walking, climbing stairs or playing with grandchildren.4 There is no cure for osteoarthritis, however early and ongoing treatment can help to reduce symptoms and maintain your ability to use the affected joints.4

Believe it or not, one of the best treatments for osteoarthritis is to keep moving.5 Exercise has been shown to keep osteoarthritis sufferers mobile,5 however we understand it can be hard to cut-through the initial pain to get moving.

An effective anti-inflammatory such as Nurofen could help you work through your osteoarthritis flare-up pain.6 In fact, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) guidelines for management of hip and knee osteoarthritis were updated last year to include a recommendation for the use of oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen for pain relief.6 Nurofen is the leading anti-inflammatory brand available over the counter in unit and value sales in Australia,7 and can help to reduce inflammation and relieve osteoarthritis flare-up pain for up to 8 hours. 8,9,10

You’ll find more information on how to best manage osteoarthritis pain, caused by inflammation here.

Nurofen contains ibuprofen. For the temporary relief of pain and inflammation, including osteoarthritis flare-up pain. This medicine may not be right for you. Read the label before purchase. Follow the directions for use. Incorrect use could be harmful. If symptoms persist, talk to your health professional.

REFERENCES

1 – Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Osteoarthritis. August 2019. Retrieved from: https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/chronic-musculoskeletal-conditions/osteoarthritis/contents/what-is-osteoarthritis

2 – Keith K. W. Chan, Loretta, w. T. Chan, Rheumatology Reports, Vol. 3. No. 1 (2011).

3 – Hawker GA et al. Understanding the pain experience in hip and knee osteoarthritis–an

OARSI/OMERACT initiative. Osteoarthr Cart 2008;16:415-422.

4 – Arthritis Australia. Taking control of your arthritis. Retrieved from: https://arthritisaustralia.com.au/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/ArthAus_Osteoarthritis.pdf

5 – Musculoskeletal Australia. Oseoarthritis. Retrieved from: https://www.msk.org.au/osteoarthritis/

6 – The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. Guideline for the management of knee and hip osteoarthritis. 2nd edn. East Melbourne, Vic: RACGP, 2018.

7 – Nielsen ScanTrack, All in One Health Report, Australia Grocery & Pharmacy Scan based on value and unit sales, MAT to 18/08/2019, Accessed in September 2019

8 – Malmstrom et al, 1999

9 – Malmstrom et al, 2004

10 – Mehlisch et al, 2010 (sponsored by RB)