Israeli judge orders Malka Leifer be extradited to Australia to face child sex abuse charges

9 hours ago
3aw news

An Israeli judge has ordered accused paedophile and former Elsternwick school principal Malka Leifer be extradited to Australia.

She faces 74 charges of child sexual abuse against three of her former students during her time at the Adass Israel school.

The decision comes after six years and 72 court hearings.

Ms Leifer fled Australia in 2008 after the allegations surfaced.

She was arrested in Israel in 2014, but she was released on bail saying she was too unwell.

Ms Leifer is expected to appeal the decision.

